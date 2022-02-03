AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) PT Raised to $179.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $137.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,829. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.17. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $100.71 and a one year high of $137.99.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,143 shares of company stock worth $21,041,023 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,460,000 after buying an additional 27,191 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. S&T Bank PA raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

