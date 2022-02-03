AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target Increased to $139.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price target lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $139.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.66% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of ABC traded up $2.01 on Thursday, reaching $138.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.17. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $100.71 and a 12-month high of $137.99.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,041,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,143 shares of company stock valued at $21,041,023 in the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $68,882,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 43.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,345,000 after acquiring an additional 316,377 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth approximately $31,510,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,590,000 after acquiring an additional 263,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 114.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,728,000 after acquiring an additional 249,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

