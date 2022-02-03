American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Update

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,700 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 366,300 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

AOUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Outdoor Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

In related news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy acquired 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $49,793.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $47,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,218 shares of company stock valued at $115,569. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,069,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 109.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 930,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,859,000 after purchasing an additional 486,908 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 543,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 28.6% in the third quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 269,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

AOUT opened at $17.17 on Thursday. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $243.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.35.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.23 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

