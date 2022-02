American CuMo Mining Co. (CVE:MLY) Director Trevor Burns Sells 308,000 Shares of Stock

American CuMo Mining Co. (CVE:MLY) Director Trevor Burns sold 308,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$16,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 792,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,587.50.

Trevor Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American CuMo Mining alerts:

On Monday, January 17th, Trevor Burns sold 173,000 shares of American CuMo Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$8,650.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Trevor Burns sold 85,000 shares of American CuMo Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$4,250.00.

On Thursday, January 6th, Trevor Burns sold 110,000 shares of American CuMo Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$5,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Trevor Burns sold 13,000 shares of American CuMo Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$650.00.

Shares of American CuMo Mining stock opened at C$0.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04. American CuMo Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.04 and a 1 year high of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$11.01 million and a P/E ratio of -3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.20.

American CuMo Mining (CVE:MLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About American CuMo Mining

American CuMo Mining Corporation, a mineral exploration and development company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the CuMo molybdenum project located in Idaho.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for American CuMo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American CuMo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.