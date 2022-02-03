American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 206,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 23,002 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 100.7% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 899,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after buying an additional 451,442 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,209,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,981,000 after buying an additional 64,036 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 0.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 141,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 18.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $50.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.92.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.3867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 4.1%. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio is 10.90%.

SKM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.