American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 714.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 95.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $171,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,288. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.