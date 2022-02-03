American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.91 Million Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 94,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $37.07 on Thursday. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $782.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

