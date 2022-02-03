American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PetroChina by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 166,887 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PetroChina by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PetroChina by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 167,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 126,018 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in PetroChina by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 50,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in PetroChina by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 153,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 108,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PTR opened at $50.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PetroChina Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PTR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

