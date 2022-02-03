American Century Companies Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,090 Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vicor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 40,596 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,493,000 after buying an additional 180,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,743,000 after buying an additional 43,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 8.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,767,000 after buying an additional 28,533 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 357,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,780,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $3,867,671.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $206,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,387 shares of company stock worth $12,839,492. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $94.47 on Thursday. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $74.08 and a twelve month high of $164.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.