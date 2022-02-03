American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 30,963 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 374.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,605,000 after purchasing an additional 220,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,464,000 after purchasing an additional 216,318 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 385,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,913,000 after buying an additional 111,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,516,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,397,000 after buying an additional 203,493 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

HWC stock opened at $53.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.50. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWC. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.