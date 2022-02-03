Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

Get Ameresco alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Ameresco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.64.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.00. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,827,573.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $751,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ameresco by 356.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.