Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Amedisys by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,189,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after purchasing an additional 53,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys stock opened at $132.90 on Thursday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.52 and a 52-week high of $314.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.87.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.