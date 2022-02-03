Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$5.11-5.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.20. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.43-4.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.53 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.22-1.28 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amdocs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.28. The company had a trading volume of 24,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,212. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.91. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

