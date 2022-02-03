Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Amcor updated its FY22 guidance to $0.79-0.82 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.13 on Thursday. Amcor has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amcor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Amcor worth $46,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

