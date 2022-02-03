AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

AMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $25,331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 11,791 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $329,086.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,666,995 shares of company stock worth $54,249,442. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,478,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,856,359. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.50. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

