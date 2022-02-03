Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE:MO opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.21 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $92.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.52.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.