Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altius Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.89.

Shares of ALS stock opened at C$17.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$13.48 and a 12-month high of C$19.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$735.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$20.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

