Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Shares Gap Down to $57.07

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.07, but opened at $55.33. Alteryx shares last traded at $55.34, with a volume of 5,225 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.45.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth $1,828,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,841,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

