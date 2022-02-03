Alphacat 24 Hour Volume Hits $105,212.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last week, Alphacat has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. One Alphacat coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Alphacat has a total market cap of $164,702.06 and approximately $105,212.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00049722 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,604.54 or 0.07095191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00055675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,618.62 or 0.99754910 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00054714 BTC.

Alphacat Coin Profile

Alphacat was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

