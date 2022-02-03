Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.84 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,960.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,990.23 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,824.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,813.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alphabet stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Alphabet worth $7,854,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,358.79.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

