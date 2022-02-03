Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $3,500.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,358.79.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,960.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,824.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2,813.98. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,990.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 108.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

