Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.84 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.85 by $3.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,960.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,990.23 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,824.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,813.98.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alphabet stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Alphabet worth $7,854,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,090.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,358.79.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.