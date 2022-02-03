Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,960.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,824.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,813.98. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,990.23 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,530.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,358.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alphabet stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Alphabet worth $7,854,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

