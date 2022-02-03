Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.84 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,960.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,990.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,824.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,813.98.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alphabet stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Alphabet worth $7,854,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,090.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,358.79.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

