Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given New $3,850.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective hoisted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,294.37.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,960.73 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a one year low of $2,002.02 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,830.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,829.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.85 by $3.84. The business had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $22.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 108.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,981.43, for a total transaction of $8,944,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,945 shares of company stock valued at $418,092,111. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

