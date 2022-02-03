Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR)’s share price rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.82 and last traded at $68.82. Approximately 3,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 319,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.23.
AMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.20.
In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
