Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR)’s share price rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.82 and last traded at $68.82. Approximately 3,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 319,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.23.

AMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.20.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $648.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

