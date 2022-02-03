Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Insider Douglas R. Timmerman Sells 2,916 Shares

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 41,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 21,707 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,090,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 43,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $7,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALLY. Citigroup began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.