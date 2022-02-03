Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on APYRF. Desjardins raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS APYRF traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.78. 354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.30. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $38.01.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

