AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) Trading 0.4% Higher

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.46 and last traded at $27.40. 26,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 68,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF stock. Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.61% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

