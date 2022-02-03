Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 15,600 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 116.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 7.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 15.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.33.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

