Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 1,436 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,049,000 after acquiring an additional 77,214 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,918,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $147.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.68. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

