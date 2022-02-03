Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 1,581 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 62.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,955,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,465,000 after buying an additional 70,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,072,000 after buying an additional 36,906 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,958,000 after buying an additional 65,420 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 10.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,235,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,636,000 after buying an additional 115,756 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 17.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,690,000 after buying an additional 161,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

NYSE:GL opened at $104.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,792 shares of company stock valued at $855,441. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.