Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $333,000 in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CureVac by 910,987.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,658,000 after buying an additional 1,056,745 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the second quarter worth $5,323,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the second quarter worth $445,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CureVac by 8.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the second quarter worth $466,000.

CVAC opened at $19.39 on Thursday. CureVac has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $45.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CureVac in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CureVac in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CureVac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

