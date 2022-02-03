Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $349,000 Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in KBR were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 37.7% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in KBR by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $45.52 on Thursday. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -189.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

KBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

