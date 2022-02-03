Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,462 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.09% of Alliant Energy worth $12,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after buying an additional 31,868 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,372,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of LNT stock opened at $59.86 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.32 and its 200-day moving average is $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.