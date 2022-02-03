Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 648 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $150.65 on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $95.65 and a twelve month high of $193.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.03 and a 200-day moving average of $156.08.

PIPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

In other news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $448,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

