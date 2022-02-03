Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,360 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $44.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.09. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.10.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.