Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,505 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 17,454.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $401,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $149.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.19. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $134.68 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 74.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

