Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,915 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 19.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,064,000 after purchasing an additional 524,783 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 47.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 799.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $25.28 on Thursday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.44.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $30,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC).

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.