Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.83 Million Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,063 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 93.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after buying an additional 361,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,797,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,178,000 after buying an additional 321,799 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1,656.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after buying an additional 307,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 71.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 665,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after buying an additional 277,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in M.D.C. by 20.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,766,000 after purchasing an additional 206,400 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDC opened at $48.12 on Thursday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.01.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

