AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the December 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,191,742 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,909,000 after acquiring an additional 47,329 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,114,138 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,958,000 after buying an additional 58,247 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 37,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 989,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 72,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:AWF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.37. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,924. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.