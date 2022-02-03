Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $28.38, but opened at $29.50. Allegro MicroSystems shares last traded at $28.29, with a volume of 1,717 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALGM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In related news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 10,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $342,260.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $76,586.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,163 shares of company stock valued at $6,817,642. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.47 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.15.

Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

