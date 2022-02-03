Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Price Up 4.6% Following Earnings Beat

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) shares rose 4.6% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $185.86 and last traded at $184.22. Approximately 3,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 210,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.17.

The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $53,332.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $48,975.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,727 shares of company stock valued at $300,999 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

