Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given New $247.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALGT. Raymond James lowered Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.45.

Shares of ALGT traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.58. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $163.60 and a one year high of $271.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $83,136.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $48,975.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,727 shares of company stock worth $300,999 over the last three months. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 138,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 84.6% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 19,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.0% in the second quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 227,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,125,000 after acquiring an additional 48,340 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

