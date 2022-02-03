Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Shares Gap Down to $44.03

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.03, but opened at $43.03. Allegiance Bancshares shares last traded at $43.25, with a volume of 468 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.79. The company has a market cap of $855.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.
Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABTX)
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
