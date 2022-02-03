Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Shares Gap Down to $44.03

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.03, but opened at $43.03. Allegiance Bancshares shares last traded at $43.25, with a volume of 468 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.79. The company has a market cap of $855.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 12.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

