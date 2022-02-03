Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) versus Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Critical Survey

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) and Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Allbirds alerts:

18.9% of Allbirds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Gildan Activewear shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Allbirds and Gildan Activewear’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allbirds N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gildan Activewear $1.98 billion 3.99 -$225.28 million $2.53 16.23

Allbirds has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gildan Activewear.

Profitability

This table compares Allbirds and Gildan Activewear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allbirds N/A N/A N/A Gildan Activewear 17.70% 27.74% 15.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Allbirds and Gildan Activewear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allbirds 0 2 10 0 2.83 Gildan Activewear 0 1 8 0 2.89

Allbirds currently has a consensus target price of $23.64, indicating a potential upside of 94.38%. Gildan Activewear has a consensus target price of $49.75, indicating a potential upside of 21.16%. Given Allbirds’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Allbirds is more favorable than Gildan Activewear.

Summary

Gildan Activewear beats Allbirds on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds Inc. is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc. is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds. The company was founded by Glenn J. Chamandy and H. Gregory Chamandy on May 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.