Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Short Interest Down 16.4% in January

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 13,040,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $24.59 on Thursday. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at about $2,208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,396,000 after purchasing an additional 16,283 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,942,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

