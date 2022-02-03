Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.62 Per Share

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50.

Air Products and Chemicals has raised its dividend by 36.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 40 years. Air Products and Chemicals has a payout ratio of 51.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to earn $11.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

APD traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $284.13. 12,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,906. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.52. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.88.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

