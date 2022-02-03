Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Short Interest Up 38.5% in January

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,434,900 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the December 31st total of 3,923,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 87.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AICAF opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Air China has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69.

Get Air China alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.