Aion (AION) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.44 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0862 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $43.23 million and $4.44 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,464.73 or 1.00210494 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00078709 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.49 or 0.00254165 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00170338 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.88 or 0.00329456 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013650 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009363 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001555 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,358,966 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

